France eases indoor mask wearing rules

In public places in France where entry is subject to the COVID-19 vaccine pass people will no longer have to wear masks indoors, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It said masks will remain mandatory in public transport and in indoor places not subject to the vaccine pass.

The new rule - which takes effect on February 28 - is in line with a health council recommendation and follows a slowdown of the COVID-19 infection rate.

