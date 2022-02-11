The United States, Australia, Japan, and India pledged on Friday to increase cooperation on COVID-19 when their foreign ministers met in the Australian city of Melbourne. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants.

EUROPE * The Kremlin confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron was kept at a distance from President Vladimir Putin at talks this week because the French leader declined to take a Russian COVID-19 test before their meeting.

* Germany is approaching the peak of the pandemic and will next week start easing some restrictions to lift more measures in spring, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. * Germany's top court said it had rejected emergency petitions filed against a targeted vaccine mandate obliging healthcare staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

* Russia's daily cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. AMERICAS

* As protests against Canada's pandemic measures enter their third week, police say they are dealing with sophisticated demonstrators blocking vital U.S.-Canada border crossings and dealing a blow to the economy. * President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily infections and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak.

* Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing outbreak. * The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said that a total of 11 new cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.

* After being outpaced in recent years by neighboring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity. * The Asia-Pacific aviation industry's slow recovery from the pandemic amid government restrictions will cast a shadow over the Singapore Airshow next week, though there are nascent signs of improvement as concerns over the Omicron variant recede.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Tunisia will lift the night curfew it imposed last month to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Thursday.

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has been isolated since Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, has tested negative, state-owned Anadolu news agency cited his doctor as saying. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax Inc said on Thursday its two-dose vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years. * A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by Pfizer, the ministry said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stock indexes fell and the U.S. 10-year yield held close to 2% after red-hot U.S. inflation data that prompted investors to expect tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Britain suffered a smaller economic hit than feared in December as COVID-19 cases mounted, capping a historic two-year collapse and rebound for the world's fifth-biggest economy, but surging inflation is set to slow the recovery in 2022.

