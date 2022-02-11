40 lakh cancer cases, 22.54 lakh deaths reported in India in 3 years: Govt

More than 40 lakh cancer cases were reported and 22.54 lakh people died of the disease in the country between 2018 and 2020, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that 13,92,179 cancer cases were reported in 2020; 13,58,415 in 2019; and 13,25,232 cases in 2018.

As many as 7,70,230 people lost their lives due to cancer in 2020; 7,51,517 in 2019; and 7,33,139 people in 2018, he said in reply to a written question.

The minister said cancer is a multifactorial disease, the risk factors of which include ageing population, sedentary lifestyle, use of tobacco products, alcohol, unhealthy diet and air pollution.

He said that screening of common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).

Mandaviya said the preventive aspect of cancer is strengthened by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level.

There is focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of 22 new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY), he said.

The minister said the treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Financial assistance is provided to patients belonging to families living below poverty line, suffering from major life-threatening diseases including cancer under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi and Health Minister's Discretionary Grant (HMDG), he said.

The minister said the financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 1,25,000 is provided under HMDG to defray a part of the treatment cost and the maximum financial assistance provided under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi is Rs 15 lakh.

Mandaviya said he has a fund of Rs 20 lakh under HMDG in a year but he has not given any money yet.

Speaker Om Birla then said that the MPs came to know about HMDG only now and there is a suggestion from them that the minister should more frequently utilise it.

