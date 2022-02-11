Left Menu

167 deaths reported as Adverse Events Following Immunization after 2nd Covid vaccine dose: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:16 IST
167 deaths reported as Adverse Events Following Immunization after 2nd Covid vaccine dose: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 167 deaths have been reported as Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The highest number of 43 fatalities has been reported as AEFI from Kerala, followed by 15 from Maharashtra, 14 from West Bengal and 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, according to data provided by the minister in response to a written question.

Further, Pawar said 1,53,26,714 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, of which 37,00,573 doses went to healthcare workers, 48,84,424 doses to frontline workers and 67,41,717 doses to people aged 60 years and above having comorbidities.

Adequate COVID-19 vaccine doses have been made available to states and union territories to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with the first, second and the precaution dose as on February 8, 2022, Pawar said in the reply.

The administration of precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged 60 years and above has started under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme from January 10. PTI PLB IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022