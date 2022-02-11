Karnataka reports 3,976 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Karnataka reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. As per the health bulletin issued by the department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 3.47 per cent. A total of 1,14,302 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 39,21,095. During the last 24 hours, 11,377 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,36,915.

41 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 39,575. There are currently 44,571 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

