India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crosses 172 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172 crore (1,72,24,21,476) on Friday, Union Health Ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172 crore (1,72,24,21,476) on Friday, Union Health Ministry said. "More than 42 lakh (42,67,532) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Ministry said in a release.

Further, the Ministry said that over 1.68 crore (1,68,47,437) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. As many as 5,16,31,391 COVID vaccines have been administered as a first dose for the beneficiaries of 15-18 age group, while 1,33,12,332 doses have been administered as second dose to the group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

