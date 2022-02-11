Left Menu

Italy reports 67,152 coronavirus cases on Friday, 334 deaths

Italy reported 67,152 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 75,861 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths increased to 334 from 325. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,265 from a previous 1,322. Some 663,786 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 683,715, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:13 IST
Italy reported 67,152 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 75,861 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths increased to 334 from 325. Italy has registered 150,555 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.99 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,824 on Friday, down from 17,354 a day earlier. There were 100 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 83 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,265 from a previous 1,322.

Some 663,786 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 683,715, the health ministry said.

