Left Menu

Mizoram logs 1,641 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:26 IST
Mizoram logs 1,641 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported 1,641 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 170 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 1,93,367, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 634 with two more fatalities, he said. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 635, followed by Lunglei (224) and Serchhip (139).

The northeastern state now has 10,802 active cases, while 1,81,931 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Mizoram has tested more than 17.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022