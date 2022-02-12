Brazil reports 166,009 new cases of coronavirus, 1,135 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-02-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 02:06 IST
Brazil recorded 166,009 new coronavirus cases and 1,135 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered 27,285,509 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 637,152, according to ministry data.
