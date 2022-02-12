S.Korea reports 54,941 new COVID-19 cases, new daily record -KDCA
South Korea reported a daily record high of 54,941 new coronavirus cases for Friday, bringing its total infections to 1,294,205 with 7,045 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.
