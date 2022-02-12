China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, making it the first oral anti-coronavirus pill approved in the country to treat the disease. The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid has obtained conditional approval to treat adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and high risk of progressing to a severe condition. Pfizer did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, making it the first oral anti-coronavirus pill approved in the country to treat the disease.
The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid has obtained conditional approval to treat adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and high risk of progressing to a severe condition. Further study on the drug needed to be conducted and submitted to the authority, it said. It is not immediately clear if China is already in talks with Pfizer to procure the pill. Pfizer did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China agrees to Xinjiang vist by U.N. rights chief in early 2022-South China Morning Post
China agrees to Xinjiang visit by U.N. rights chief in early 2022-South China Morning Post
Non-fossil fuels forecast to be 50% of China's power capacity in 2022
China to strengthen space governance over next five years - white paper
East Turkistan Government-in-Exile welcomes US bill against China, urges people to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics