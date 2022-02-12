Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 172.29 crores

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores with the administration of over 46.82 lakh doses during the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:39 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 172.29 crores
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores with the administration of over 46.82 lakh doses during the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a press release.

Of these, a total of 1,03,99,129 first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, 99,25,930 second doses and 38,43,355 precaution doses, the ministry said. "As many as 5,16,76,693 first doses and 1,34,05,389 second doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to children between 15 - 18 years of age group," it added.

According to the release, this has been achieved through 1,92,76,398 sessions. Meanwhile, India logged 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 6,10,443 in the country. The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022