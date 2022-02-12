Left Menu

Norway to end most pandemic curbs

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:47 IST
Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of COVID-19 infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1 https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-bins-most-pandemic-curbs-2022-02-01, will still keep some rules for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard..

The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET (0900 GMT).

