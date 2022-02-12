Norway to end most pandemic curbs

Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of COVID-19 infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1 https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-bins-most-pandemic-curbs-2022-02-01, will still keep some rules for the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard..

The new rules will take effect from Saturday at 1000 CET (0900 GMT).

