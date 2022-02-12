Left Menu

Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, tightens measures

Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement Chinas zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households.

Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.

The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China's zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.

Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close.

Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a "living with the virus" policy would overwhelm its medical systems.

Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified and had already banned public dining after 6 pm.

Hong Kong has full vaccinated 73% of its eligible population. The number does not include children.

