Hong Kong's No. 2 official says mainland China to help city's COVID fight

Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday mainland Chinese authorities have agreed to adopt a series of measures to help the global financial hub as it grapples with record cases of the coronavirus.

Lee was speaking after a visit with other senior Hong Kong officials to meet authorities in the neighbouring southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

