Hong Kong's No. 2 official says mainland China to help city's COVID fight
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:53 IST
Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday mainland Chinese authorities have agreed to adopt a series of measures to help the global financial hub as it grapples with record cases of the coronavirus.
Lee was speaking after a visit with other senior Hong Kong officials to meet authorities in the neighbouring southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
