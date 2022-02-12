AIIMS-Delhi starts same-day ultrasound facility on trial basis for OPD patients

The AIIMS, New Delhi, has started a same-day ultrasound facility on a trial basis for OPD patients who urgently require to avail the radiodiagnosis procedure, senior citizens and those very sick as part of its efforts to improve patient care.

The films and reports will be issued on the same day by the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology of the AIIMS.

According to a communication from Dr Deep N Srivastava, the head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis, to AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma, 35 slots have been kept for same-day ultrasound in the new RAK OPD basement to cater to patients with appropriate clinical conditions.

Such patients include those requiring ultrasound examination for deciding clinical management, senior citizens, physically handicapped or very sick.

''As a part of our endeavour to improve patient care, Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology is starting same-day Ultrasound facility on a trial basis for needy OPD patients. Films and reports will be issued on the same day,'' read a communication.

Citing that only 35 slots have been designated for same-day ultrasound, Dr Srivastava sought judicious use of this facility.

A requisition form must be signed by a faculty member confirming the urgency of the clinical indication for same-day ultrasound and has to be presented at the appointment counter before 1 pm.

The facility will not be available for those ultrasound scans which require patient preparation like overnight fasting, doppler ultrasound scans, examination and interpretation of which takes a much longer time and obstetrical ultrasound scans which needs detailed statutory documentation.

''I urge for cooperation from my clinical colleagues for judicious use of this facility as the number of slots for same-day ultrasound is limited to a maximum of 35. Patients visiting over and above this capacity will be advised to get routine appointments as per current practice,'' the communication stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)