Brazil registers 140,234 new cases of coronavirus, 896 new COVID deaths

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 04:41 IST
Brazil has registered 140,234 new cases of coronavirus and 896 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,048 deaths and 27,425,743 cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

