Brazil registers 140,234 new cases of coronavirus, 896 new COVID deaths
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 04:41 IST
Brazil has registered 140,234 new cases of coronavirus and 896 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,048 deaths and 27,425,743 cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
