Mainland China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases vs 99 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.

