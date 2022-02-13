Mainland China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases vs 99 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 06:54 IST
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- The National Health Commission
Advertisement