Left Menu

Mainland China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases vs 99 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 06:54 IST
Mainland China reports 67 new COVID-19 cases vs 99 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022