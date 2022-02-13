Cook Islands braces for first community COVID cases
The traveller from New Zealand spent eight days in the community and tested positive for Omicron upon returning home last week, Brown said in a video posted on the government's Facebook page. "It is likely that the person ... was infectious while here and further likely that the virus is in our community," he said.
Cook Islands, a small South Pacific nation that has not experienced COVID-19 in its community, is readying for its first coronavirus infections after an infected traveller visited, Prime minister Mark Brown said on Sunday. The traveller from New Zealand spent eight days in the community and tested positive for Omicron upon returning home last week, Brown said in a video posted on the government's Facebook page.
"It is likely that the person ... was infectious while here and further likely that the virus is in our community," he said. "It may be there is 'silent transmission', where our high vaccination rate is so protective that people get COVID but so mildly that they do not realise they have it."
Official data show that 99.6% of the island nation's roughly 17,000 people aged 12 and over is double-vaccinated, and 70% of those eligible have had their booster shots. Cook Islands resumed quarantine-free travel with New Zealand a month ago, after shutting itself off from the world when the pandemic hit in early 2020.
In December, the country reported one case of COVID-19 in a person quarantining after arriving on a repatriation flight, who was not exposed to the community. "The fact that we have a high percentage of our people vaccinated will give us substantial protection from serious illness," Brown said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- South Pacific
- Brown
- COVID
- Cook
- Omicron
- New Zealand
ALSO READ
U.S. Senator Brown says 'no question' Biden's Fed nominees qualified
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
China reports 59 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 28 vs 64 a day earlier
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more
Chinese mainland reports 37 new local COVID-19 cases