UP relaxes night curfew timings

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases, the night curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been relaxed by an hour.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday that the ''The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm (to 6.00 am) instead of 10 pm,'' In the past 24 hours, as many 10 fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death toll in the state to 23,391. There are a total of 15,276 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The relaxation in the night curfew comes a day after the Election Commission citing significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation and further relaxed pandemic-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

