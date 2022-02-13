Left Menu

Over 70 pc children in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:32 IST
Over 70 pc children in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Over 70 per cent of India's adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

''Young India further strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine,'' Mandaviya said.

''I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,'' he added.

Health ministry data showed over 1.47 crore beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group are fully vaccinated.

With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 172.81 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The estimated population of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group is 7.4 crore for 2021-22, according to the Registrar General of India.

Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 began from January 3 across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

