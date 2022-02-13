Left Menu

MP HC hearings in physical mode to start from Monday

The Madhya Pradesh High Courts principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior will start hearings in physical mode from Monday after a gap of 35 days amid a drop in COVID-19 cases statewide.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:53 IST
MP HC hearings in physical mode to start from Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior will start hearings in physical mode from Monday after a gap of 35 days amid a drop in COVID-19 cases statewide. As per the standard operating procedure issued by MP HC principal registrar (vigilance) Pramod Kumar Agrawal, advocates, parties-in-person aged 65 years and above, may make oral requests to the bench for taking up their case for hearing through virtual mode and the concerned bench may consider the request accordingly.

''It shall be necessary for advocates, parties-in-person entering the court premises to have themselves vaccinated, inoculated by at least first dose of vaccination. Wearing of gowns by the advocates appearing before the High Court shall for time being remain exempt. However, it shall be necessary for the advocates to wear the coat and band," the SOP said.

It said no person, litigant will be permitted to enter the High Court premises unless there is a specific direction by the court, adding that all stakeholders shall use sanitization devices, wash basins for sanitizing, and cleaning their hands.

Adherence to social distancing, wearing masks will have to be strictly followed, the SOP asserted.

Hearings in physical mode were stopped on January 10 after a rise in COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022