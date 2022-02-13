Left Menu

Italy reports 51,959 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 191 deaths

Italy reported 51,959 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 62,231 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 191 from 269. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,190 from a previous 1,223. Some 462,881 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 587,645, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:32 IST
Italy reported 51,959 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 62,231 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 191 from 269. Italy has registered 151,015 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,060 on Sunday, down from 16,310 a day earlier. There were 66 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 68 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,190 from a previous 1,223.

Some 462,881 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 587,645, the health ministry said.

