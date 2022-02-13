UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 41,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, government data showed.

That compared with 46,025 cases and 167 deaths reported a day earlier.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Britain's Cineworld hit by appeal in Cineplex legal battle; Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)