Brazil registers 54,220 new cases of coronavirus, 314 new COVID deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-02-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 03:07 IST
Brazil has registered 54,220 new cases of coronavirus and 314 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 cases since the pandemic began two years ago, according to ministry data.
