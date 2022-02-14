Left Menu

Brazil registers 54,220 new cases of coronavirus, 314 new COVID deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-02-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 03:07 IST
Brazil has registered 54,220 new cases of coronavirus and 314 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 cases since the pandemic began two years ago, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

