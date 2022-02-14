Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Fifth COVID wave has 'overwhelmed' Hong Kong, leader says

Hong Kong is being overwhelmed by an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, its leader said on Monday, but deaths in the Chinese-controlled financial hub are fewer than in cities of similar size since the pandemic erupted two years ago. With the healthcare system already overstretched, medical experts warn daily infections could reach 28,000 by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry. Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are already at 90% occupancy, official data showed, while isolation facilities nudge towards full capacity.

New Zealand's Ardern labels anti-vaccine mandate protests 'imported' New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she felt demonstrations against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate now entering their second week were an "imported" phenomenon, and nothing like anything she had seen before in the country.

Hundreds of protesters occupied lawns in front of the distinctive 'Beehive' parliament for a seventh day, ignoring police calls to leave and drenching weekend rain. The protesters appeared not to be interested in dialogue, Ardern said. Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the anti-vax needle

Data unearthed by Reuters suggests the new two-dose Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology and is recommended in Germany for basic immunization for those over 18, is already going some way to convince more of the as-yet unvaccinated to get a shot. The problem then would be more of how to ensure supply. A Reuters report showed on Tuesday that Novavax had delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower-income countries such as the Philippines.

Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Tuesday Vietnam will scrap COVID-19 curbs on international passenger flights with all markets from Feb. 15, with no limit on their number, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper said on Sunday.

Vietnam has already told partners about the policy, and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights, the paper said, citing Dinh Viet Son, an official of the civil aviation regulator. The spreading version of Omicron resists all but one new drug

Until Friday, just one COVID-19 antibody-drug has been effective against the Omicron variant - sotrovimab from Vir Biotechnology and GSK - but it is unlikely to do as well against the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant, data posted on bioRxiv ahead of peer review showed. An antibody-drug approved on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does show promise in tests against Omicron subvariants, the research found. The Eli Lilly drug, bebtelovimab, was potent in neutralizing all Omicron subvariants, said David Ho of Columbia University and his team.

