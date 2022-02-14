Japan to buy 10 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster program
Japan's government said on Monday it has agreed to buy an additional 10 million does of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc to be delivered in March.
Japan had already contracted to purchase 120 million doses from Pfizer this year. Including the extra shots and acceleration of shipments, Japan will import 46 million Pfizer doses in March to aid in its booster shot program, health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.
