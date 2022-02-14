No fresh cases of dengue in Delhi in last 1 week: Civic body

No fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last one week in the national capital, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till February 5 this year, 33 cases of dengue were recorded in the city.

No fresh cases have been reported in in the last one week.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 33 dengue cases have been recorded this year till February 12.

For the January 1-February 12 period, two cases were recorded in the preceding three years while six cases were logged in 2018 and five in 2017, as per the report.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

As per the civic report released on Monday, no cases of malaria and four cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi.