Maha govt allows 500 people to attend Shiv Jayanti ceremony

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:24 IST
At least 200 people can take part in the 'Shiv Jyoti' run and 500 people can attend a ceremony to mark 'Shiv Jayanti'- the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- on February 19 in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved a proposal of the state Home Department in this regard, an official statement said. Thackeray has urged the people to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 17th Century warrior king adhering to public health-related norms.

Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai had submitted the proposal to the chief minister as a special case in view of the Shiv Jayanti, the statement said.

In normal times, Shiv Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour across Maharashtra.

However, the celebrations remained low-key last year given the coronavirus-induced pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

