Returning officer dies due to cardiac arrest in UP

A 55-year-old returning officer posted on election duty in Nakur assembly constituency died following a cardiac arrest, a senior official said on Monday.

District Election Officer of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh told PTI that the health of returning officer Rashid Ali, who was posted at a polling booth in Dhikka Tapri village, deteriorated suddenly on Sunday night.

Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Saharanpur where he died around 1.30 am, the DEO said.

He said that Ali had reached the place on Sunday evening.

