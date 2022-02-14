Left Menu

Returning officer dies due to cardiac arrest in UP

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:01 IST
  • India

A 55-year-old returning officer posted on election duty in Nakur assembly constituency died following a cardiac arrest, a senior official said on Monday.

District Election Officer of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh told PTI that the health of returning officer Rashid Ali, who was posted at a polling booth in Dhikka Tapri village, deteriorated suddenly on Sunday night.

Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Saharanpur where he died around 1.30 am, the DEO said.

He said that Ali had reached the place on Sunday evening.

