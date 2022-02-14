Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID

Left Menu

Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:40 IST
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time last week. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

