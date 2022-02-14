Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID
Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."
Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time last week. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
