Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive for COVID

Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time last week. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

