No sign Russia will back down over Ukraine - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain has seen no sign so far that Russia will de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine and sees the "grave possibility" that Moscow could invade this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"We have seen no signs so far that Russia will back down. There are more than 130,000 Russian troops on the border of Ukraine, and we are gravely concerned," the spokesman said.

"There is a grave possibility of an invasion this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

