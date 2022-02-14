As a six-day-old blockade of North America's busiest trade corridor ended on Sunday, Canadians voiced questions on policing tactics used to quell the demonstrations in the border city of Windsor and in Ottawa where protests entered a third week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus. * Coronavirus case numbers have slightly dropped in Germany, as the government plans to loosen restrictions.

* Sweden's Health Agency recommended that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of Omicron. AMERICAS

* A U.S. decision on Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age has been postponed for at least two months after the FDA said it needed more data. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The latest wave of infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. * Taiwan aims to ease its strict quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world, the government said.

* Japan's government has agreed to buy an additional 10 million vaccine doses from Pfizer to be delivered in March. * China's medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral pill specifically developed to treat the disease cleared in the country.

* Vietnamese factories are expected to continue production despite record infections, reversing a policy of sweeping lockdowns last year that hobbled global supply chains for Western retailers. * South Korea will begin administering a fourth vaccine dose by the end of February and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she felt demonstrations against a vaccine mandate now entering their second week were an "imported" phenomenon and nothing like anything she had seen before in the country. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Tourism in Turkey is set to return to near pre-pandemic levels this year, boosting the crisis-hit economy with the help of a recent currency crash that has made it a more attractive destination than ever, industry officials say. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The sole COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy has shown to be effective for patients infected with the Omicron variant - sotrovimab from Vir Biotechnology and GSK - is unlikely to do as well against at least one new version of the variant spreading globally, new research suggests. * The World Health Organization said it had added its first monoclonal antibody tocilizumab to its so-called pre-qualification list, an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The Philippine central bank is keen on maintaining its policy support to sustain economic recovery, its governor said, ahead of this week's rate-setting meeting.

