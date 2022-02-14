Health News Roundup: Germany's COVID case numbers drop as country waits for opening; Hong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's COVID case numbers drop as country waits for opening

Coronavirus case numbers have slightly dropped in Germany, as the government plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in Europe's biggest economy. Germany reported 76,465 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday, down 20% from the same day last week. The 7-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also fell to 1,460 from 1,467 on Sunday.

Hong Kong to extend suspension of face-to-face classes to March 7 -RTHK

Hong Kong will extend the suspension of face-to-face classes by two weeks until March 7, local broadcaster RTHK said on Monday, as the global financial hub grapples to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment

The Japanese unit of Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it would accelerate imports of its oral COVID-19 treatment to help with a surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant. The company will deliver 800,000 courses of the antiviral molnupiravir to Japan by March, up from an earlier scheduled 600,000, it said in a statement.

Taiwan says needs to re-open, eyes March cut to COVID quarantine

Taiwan aims to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world, the government said on Monday. Since the pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases of COVID-19 below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving on the island even as large parts of the rest of the world have ditched theirs.

S.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end

South Korea will begin giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages amid a surge in Omicron infections, authorities confirmed on Monday. The surge has pushed daily cases to records, but widespread vaccination, with first booster shots received by more than 57 percent of the population of 52 million, has helped limit deaths and serious infections.

Hong Kong daily COVID infections hit record of 2,071

Hong Kong reported 2,071 new daily COVID-19 infections on Monday, a new record, with 4500 preliminary positive cases, authorities said, as they battle to control a worsening outbreak.

Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long-held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He felt uneasy about the novelty of the mRNA technology used in two of the most commonly administered shots. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalized with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. Regulators have acknowledged such conditions as a rare and mostly mild side-effect.

Singapore grants interim approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday it has granted an interim authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine. The first batch of the Nuvaxovid vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months, the HSA said.

Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. The recommendation also covered all people living in nursing homes or who receive assisted living services at home. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement.