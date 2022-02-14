Left Menu

UK's Truss: of course Russia didn't like what I had to say on Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:57 IST
British foreign minister Truss said on Monday that she had delivered a tough message to Moscow last week over Ukraine, when asked how her meetings with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had gone.

"Of course the Russians didn't like what I had to say, but I say it nevertheless, and I want them to desist, and I want them to be aware that there will be a severe cost of an invasion," Truss told reporters after chairing a meeting of the government's crisis response committee.

