MP sees 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities; 4,555 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,27,651 on Monday after the detection of 1,760 new cases. The death toll increased to 10,697 with four more patients succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The case positivity rate in MP has dipped to 2.4 per cent from the 2.9 per cent recorded on the previous day, he said.

The count of recoveries now stands at 10,00,025 after 4,555 people were discharged in MP on Monday, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 16,929 active cases. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities, registered 372 and 155 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 70,409 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,69,65,219, the official said.

A total of 11,24,76,826 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP including 2,46,208 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,27,651, new cases 1,760, death toll 10,697, recoveries 10,00,025, active cases 16,929, number of tests so far 2,69,65,219.

