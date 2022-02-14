Britain reports 41,648 new COVID cases, 35 deaths

Britain on Monday reported 41,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Cases over the last seven days are down 30% on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 27.2% compared to the previous seven days.

