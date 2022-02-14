Left Menu

Britain reports 41,648 new COVID cases, 35 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:40 IST
Britain on Monday reported 41,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Cases over the last seven days are down 30% on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 27.2% compared to the previous seven days.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

