Britain reports 41,648 new COVID cases, 35 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:40 IST
Britain on Monday reported 41,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
Cases over the last seven days are down 30% on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 27.2% compared to the previous seven days.
