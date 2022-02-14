Left Menu

Unable to clear exam, 19-year-old CA aspirant ends life in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:02 IST
A 19-year-old aspiring chartered accountant died after he allegedly jumped off the balcony of his ninth-floor flat in Noida on Monday, police officials said.

The young man apparently slipped into depression since he was unable to clear the foundation exam for CA for the second time, the officials said, citing a purported suicide note found from him.

According to an official of the local Sector 113 police station, “The incident took place in a high-rise society in Sector 74 of the city around 9.30 am with a resident alerting the police about someone falling down the balcony.” “When the police reached the spot, the young man was found breathing but he succumbed before reaching the hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the official said.

He lived on the ninth-floor flat of the society with his parents and had taken the CA foundation exam in December 2021 for the second time but was unable to clear it, according to the police.

The result of the exam was announced out last week.

Mental health experts hold that depression is treatable and suicide preventable if first observers, like parents, recognise the behavioural changes in children and talk to them.

