PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:05 IST
COVID: 7 more deaths in Punjab, 318 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people died due to COVID-19 in Punjab on Monday, while 318 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 7,55,858, according to a medical bulletin.

The new deaths were reported from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, taking the toll to 17,610.

The number of active cases was 3,480 in Punjab.

Seventy-one of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Jalandhar, followed by 28 in Mohali and 24 in Fazilka.

A total of 230 patients are on oxygen support while 25 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 774 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,34,768, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 31 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,369.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,153.

The number of active cases in the city was 558 while the recovery count stood at 89,658.

