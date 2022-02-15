Brazil registers 58,540 new cases of coronavirus, 473 new COVID deaths

Brazil has had 58,540 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 473 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 27,538,503 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 638,835, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)