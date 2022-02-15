Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens

A flock of about 240,000 chickens owned by Tyson Foods Inc in Kentucky tested positive for a highly lethal form of bird flu, government officials and the company said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the U.S. poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat triggered more restrictions on U.S. exports, with China blocking poultry products from Kentucky. Last week, buyers like China and Korea limited poultry purchases from Indiana due to an outbreak at a commercial turkey farm there.

Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland

Novavax Inc has submitted an application to Switzerland's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Monday. The submission is based on data from two key clinical trials in the United States and Mexico as well as in the UK that showed the vaccine was 90% effective against COVID-19.

Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown despite COVID spiral

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfied with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed.

Australian nurses strike over COVID-spurred staff shortages, pay conditions

Thousands of nurses in Australia's most populous state walked off the job on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a decade to begin a 24-hour strike after talks with the government to plug staff shortages and secure a pay rise failed. Nurses and midwives across New South Wales (NSW) defied a last-minute order by the state's industrial relations commission to call off the strike, which it said could put public health in danger.

D.C., Maryland join others in easing COVID restrictions

Washington, D.C. will no longer require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city will no longer make masks mandatory in many indoor settings - including restaurants, bars, gyms, and houses of worship - starting on March 1.

Johnson & Johnson defends talc bankruptcy strategy called 'rotten' by cancer plaintiffs

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary came under attack in court on Monday for attempting to use the bankruptcy process to resolve tens of thousands of claims that its baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer. The subsidiary, LTL Management, is fighting to remain in bankruptcy, arguing that is the best way to reach an "equitable, efficient, and consensual resolution" of more than 38,000 claims alleging that J&J's talc-based products caused cancers including mesothelioma. J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe.

Novavax COVID vaccine gets interim authorization in Singapore

Novavax Inc said on Monday it had received interim authorization from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

Major Chinese industrial city steps up COVID control; Bosch affected

A major Chinese high-tech industry center limited some highway access on Tuesday after detecting new COVID-19 cases, while epidemic control measures, including mass testing, affected the local operations of overseas firms such as Robert Bosch GmbH. The city of Suzhou - a trading, commercial, and industrial hub in the eastern province of Jiangsu - reported eight domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Monday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Turk sets unenviable COVID record by testing positive for 14 straight months

When Muzaffer Kayasan first caught COVID-19, he thought he was destined to die since he was already suffering from leukemia. Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive - and still battling to shake off the infection. Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous COVID-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.

Canada's Ontario to lift some pandemic measures, Alberta ends masks in schools

The Canadian province of Ontario said it will speed up its plan to remove proof-of-vaccination requirements and lift pandemic-related capacity limits for many businesses while the western province of Alberta ended its mask requirements for school children on Monday. The moves, which the provinces' premiers attributed to a waning Omicron wave, come as protesters opposed to pandemic measures closed three border crossings with the United States and paralyzed parts of Ottawa for three weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)