FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new Omicron variant infections cloud the outlook.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday there were no plans for a citywide lockdown in the global financial hub but "surrendering to the virus" was not an option as authorities battle a surge of COVID-19 infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE
* Coronavirus case numbers have slightly dropped in Germany, as the government plans to loosen restrictions. * Sweden's Health Agency recommended that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total.
AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan, and Belarus due to widespread COVID-19.
* Washington, D.C. will no longer require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Thousands of nurses in Australia's most populous state walked off the job for the first time in nearly a decade to begin a 24-hour strike after talks with the government to plug staff shortages and secure a pay rise failed. * A major Chinese high-tech industry center limited some highway access after detecting new COVID-19 cases, while epidemic control measures, including mass testing, affected the local operations of overseas firms such as Robert Bosch GmbH.
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Kuwait's cabinet has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated.
* Tourism in Turkey is set to return to near pre-pandemic levels this year, boosting the crisis-hit economy with the help of a recent currency crash that has made it a more attractive destination than ever, industry officials say. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new Omicron variant infections cloud the outlook. * The economy in Australia did hit a speed bump in January as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant curbed consumer mobility, but spending has since recovered as cases leveled off.
* The Philippine central bank will wait until the end of the year before raising interest rates from a record low 2.0% to support an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll found.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japanese cabinet approves nominating mines for UNESCO list, defying South Korea's protest
South Korea qualifies for World Cup; costly draw for Aussies
Soccer-South Korea seal World Cup spot with win over Syria
South Korea qualify for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Sweden's Ymer stuns top seed Karatsev at Tata Open, sails into quarters