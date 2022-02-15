Need enough measures in place to handle future waves: Dr Phaahla

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, says before the country ends the National State of Disaster, there is a need to ensure there are enough measures in place to handle future COVID-19 waves.

He said this when he participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Address on Monday.

"As we are exiting the fourth wave of COVID-19, everyone is eager for this pandemic to come to an end. The reality, however, is that while we have learned more about the virus, we have more weapons and the virus is seemingly getting weaker, the war is far from over," he said.

Phaahla said as the President stated on Thursday in the SONA, the country wants to get out of the disaster situation sooner rather than later.

In his speech, the President said the country is now ready to enter a new phase in the management of the pandemic.

"It is our intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic," he President said.

He also said this was at the back of the fact that nearly 42% of all adults and 60% of everyone over 50 is fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Phaahla called for patience and cautioned against rushing to end the State of National Disaster.

"The truth, however, is that a rash and precipitate declaration of victory can lead to severe repercussions as we have seen in other countries.

"We want to make sure that as we exit the disaster, we have enough cautions and measures to handle the next variant and wave.

"Let us all embrace the way forward of the President when he said: 'If we all get vaccinated, continue to observe basic health measures and remain ever vigilant, we will be able to get on with our lives even with the virus in our midst'.

"There can be no better summary, the future is in our hands. Let us not politic about COVID-19, the virus does not differentiate people on party loyalty or ideology."

