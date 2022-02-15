Left Menu

Need enough measures in place to handle future waves: Dr Phaahla

Phaahla said as the President stated on Thursday in the SONA, the country wants to get out of the disaster situation sooner rather than later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:11 IST
Need enough measures in place to handle future waves: Dr Phaahla
In his speech, the President said the country is now ready to enter a new phase in the management of the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@ParliamentofRSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, says before the country ends the National State of Disaster, there is a need to ensure there are enough measures in place to handle future COVID-19 waves.

He said this when he participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Address on Monday.

"As we are exiting the fourth wave of COVID-19, everyone is eager for this pandemic to come to an end. The reality, however, is that while we have learned more about the virus, we have more weapons and the virus is seemingly getting weaker, the war is far from over," he said.

Phaahla said as the President stated on Thursday in the SONA, the country wants to get out of the disaster situation sooner rather than later.

In his speech, the President said the country is now ready to enter a new phase in the management of the pandemic.

"It is our intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic," he President said.

He also said this was at the back of the fact that nearly 42% of all adults and 60% of everyone over 50 is fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Phaahla called for patience and cautioned against rushing to end the State of National Disaster.

"The truth, however, is that a rash and precipitate declaration of victory can lead to severe repercussions as we have seen in other countries.

"We want to make sure that as we exit the disaster, we have enough cautions and measures to handle the next variant and wave.

"Let us all embrace the way forward of the President when he said: 'If we all get vaccinated, continue to observe basic health measures and remain ever vigilant, we will be able to get on with our lives even with the virus in our midst'.

"There can be no better summary, the future is in our hands. Let us not politic about COVID-19, the virus does not differentiate people on party loyalty or ideology."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022