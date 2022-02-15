AYUSH will play a big role in well being of human health: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the AYUSH system of medicine in near future will play a big role in the preservation of human health. Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said that the AYUSH system of medicine is playing a big role globally and the Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a lot of initiatives to promote and also develop the strength of the AYUSH system of medicine globally.

"The ministry is having collaborative research work with many countries in the world. So far, we have developed collaborative research work with 50 countries. In African countries, we are putting our efforts. Now it is a system in which any kind of challenges can be addressed, prevention of diseases as well as secure," Sonowal added. The Union Minister said that it's really good news for the people outside India that during the COVID-19 pandemic also the AYUSH product played a big role.

"Whatever traditional system of medicine is in India has been around for centuries. This is now becoming a very important kind of medicine for well being of mankind and also this is giving a lot of strength to the health of the society. The products of Ayurveda, Yoga and another system of AYUSH have contributed greatly to the preservation of human health and also for boosting immunity. I do firmly believe whatever way it is gaining its popularity and also creating credibility, trust among the people of the world and I believe in near future it will definitely play a big role for the betterment of health," said the Union Minister. Recently, former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga's daughter regained her vision after being treated at an Ayurveda hospital in Kerala.

The former PM of Kenya thanked the Ayurveda practitioners and also discussed with PM Modi to take AYUSH to Africa. Sonowal added that it's very big news for all of us. (ANI)

