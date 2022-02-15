U.S. donates 840,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique

The United States Government donated an additional 840,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique, as part of a commitment to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. These single-dose vaccines will allow the Ministry of Health to protect more Mozambicans from this COVID-19 virus and reach its national vaccination campaign goals quickly.

With this delivery, the U.S. Government has now donated over 4.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Mozambique. These donations are part of the coordinated U.S. Government assistance effort to support Mozambique's response to COVID-19 and strengthen Mozambique's resilience to the virus and its variants. The long-standing U.S.-Mozambique partnership in the health sector has resulted in an effective response to the pandemic, from testing to contact tracing, to treatment and vaccination. The nearly $80 million in U.S. Government assistance to combat COVID-19 includes providing urgent supplies that support infection prevention and control; improving the capacity of Mozambican laboratories and health facilities; improving COVID-19 surveillance, response, and case management; developing and enhancing public health outreach, risk communication and community engagement; and supporting the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. For more information on U.S. support for Mozambique's efforts to combat COVID-19, visit this link.

The United States is committed to leading the global COVID-19 response, having committed $4 billion to the COVAX Facility, becoming the largest donor to the global effort to vaccinate people around the world. The U.S. Government has also purchased one billion vaccines for low-income countries and donated 80 million vaccines from the United States' own supply.

In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.

(With Inputs from APO)