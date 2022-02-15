Left Menu

U.S. donates 840,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique

These single-dose vaccines will allow the Ministry of Health to protect more Mozambicans from this COVID-19 virus and reach its national vaccination campaign goals quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:51 IST
U.S. donates 840,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique
With this delivery, the U.S. Government has now donated over 4.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Mozambique. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The United States Government donated an additional 840,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Mozambique, as part of a commitment to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. These single-dose vaccines will allow the Ministry of Health to protect more Mozambicans from this COVID-19 virus and reach its national vaccination campaign goals quickly.

With this delivery, the U.S. Government has now donated over 4.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Mozambique. These donations are part of the coordinated U.S. Government assistance effort to support Mozambique's response to COVID-19 and strengthen Mozambique's resilience to the virus and its variants. The long-standing U.S.-Mozambique partnership in the health sector has resulted in an effective response to the pandemic, from testing to contact tracing, to treatment and vaccination. The nearly $80 million in U.S. Government assistance to combat COVID-19 includes providing urgent supplies that support infection prevention and control; improving the capacity of Mozambican laboratories and health facilities; improving COVID-19 surveillance, response, and case management; developing and enhancing public health outreach, risk communication and community engagement; and supporting the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. For more information on U.S. support for Mozambique's efforts to combat COVID-19, visit this link.

The United States is committed to leading the global COVID-19 response, having committed $4 billion to the COVAX Facility, becoming the largest donor to the global effort to vaccinate people around the world. The U.S. Government has also purchased one billion vaccines for low-income countries and donated 80 million vaccines from the United States' own supply.

In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022