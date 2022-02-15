Indonesia reports record 57,049 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:59 IST
Indonesia reported 57,049 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record daily high, according to data from its COVID-19 taskforce.
The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 4.9 million cases overall and more than 145,000 deaths.
