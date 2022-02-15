Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown as cases continue to surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens

A flock of about 240,000 chickens owned by Tyson Foods Inc in Kentucky tested positive for a highly lethal form of bird flu, government officials and the company said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the U.S. poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat triggered more restrictions on U.S. exports, with China blocking poultry products from Kentucky. Last week, buyers like China and Korea limited poultry purchases from Indiana due to an outbreak at a commercial turkey farm there.

Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown as cases continue to surge

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed.

Australian nurses strike over COVID-spurred staff shortages, pay conditions

Thousands of nurses in Australia's most populous state walked off the job on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a decade to begin a 24-hour strike after talks with the government to plug staff shortages and secure a pay rise failed. Nurses and midwives across New South Wales (NSW) defied a last minute order by the state's industrial relations commission to call off the strike, which it said could put public health in danger.

Oxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy

Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, as well as COVID-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth. The study comes less than a year after the university found that pregnant women with COVID-19 and their newborn children faced higher risks of complications, such as premature birth and organ failure risk, than was previously known.

Germany can open up as Omicron wave eases, minister says

Germany can start easing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus now that a wave of infections with the Omicron variant are subsiding, the health minister said on Tuesday. "The peak of the Omicron wave has passed," Karl Lauterbach told the Bild newspaper, adding that he supports a "moderate relaxation" of restrictions.

Omicron threat remains high in east Europe - WHO

A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures. Over the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement.

China's potential mRNA COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron-study

A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharp drop in neutralizing antibody activity against Omicron than against the non-mutated coronavirus in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, a research paper said. The ARCoV vaccine, jointly developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Walvax Biotechnology, is currently being tested in an international Phase III clinical trial.

Israel to offer AstraZeneca's Evusheld to immunocompromised people

Israel will start offering AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld, which is used to prevent COVID-19, to people with compromised immune systems who did not get a sufficient antibody boost from vaccines. Evusheld has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has proven to be 83% effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turk sets unenviable COVID record by testing positive for 14 straight months

When Muzaffer Kayasan first caught COVID-19, he thought he was destined to die since he was already suffering from leukemia. Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive - and still battling to shake off the infection. Kayasan, 56, has Turkey's longest recorded continuous COVID-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.

Indonesia reports record 57,049 new coronavirus cases

Indonesia reported 57,049 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record daily high, according to data from its COVID-19 taskforce. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 4.9 million cases overall and more than 145,000 deaths.

