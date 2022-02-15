Britain reports 46,186 new COVID cases, 234 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Tuesday reported 46,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 234 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
Cases over the last seven days are down 27.6% on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 35.5% compared to the previous seven days.
Also Read: U.S., Britain, Canada issue new Myanmar sanctions one year after coup -U.S. Treasury
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement