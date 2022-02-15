Left Menu

Italy reports 70,852 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 388 deaths

Italy reported 70,852 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 388 from 281. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,119 from a previous 1,173. Some 695,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 283,891, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:49 IST
Italy reports 70,852 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 388 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 70,852 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 388 from 281. Italy has registered 151,684 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,602 on Tuesday, down from 16,050 a day earlier. There were 87 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 63 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,119 from a previous 1,173.

Some 695,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 283,891, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022