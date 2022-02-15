Innovative Indigenous Technology to spur us strongly towards ‘New India’: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers chaired a meeting of the Technology Development Board working under the Department of Science and Technology which made a presentation that outlined the manner in which the Technology Development Board can develop mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for Research and Development (R&D) activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, "We should work together to promote research works in accordance with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Apart from the chemicals sector, we should identify sectors in the field of Pharma and Health, where work can be done to develop and adopt indigenous technologies by mutual cooperation".

Emphasizing the need to expand activities of the Board and make its functioning more effective, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya advised the Technology Development Board to reach out to all the Industrial clusters of India and spread awareness among the small and big entrepreneurs. He added that "We should inform and educate them about how the Technology Development Board can help them in developing their innovative indigenous technology. This will yield positive results and would help the country to move towards realizing the vision of 'Self-reliant India' of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi".

In the meeting, it was also decided that in order to promote Research and Development (R&D) works related to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the various departments of the two Ministries will hold regular meetings with the Technology Development Board and other stakeholders. They will explore opportunities to develop indigenous technology in the respective areas and will also identify areas with potential for mutual cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB)